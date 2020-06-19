Interior Secretary visits Gulf Coast

The Secretary of the Interior, David Bernhardt, visited the Gulf Coast this week, inspecting sites and meeting with staff.

In South Baldwin County, Bernhardt toured the Claude Peteet Mariculture Center and inspected the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge. At the Claude Peteet Center, Bernhardt met with Chris Blankenship, the Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft. Bernhard received a briefing on their fish hatchery and the construction of artificial reef systems.

At the Bon Secour NWR, Bernhard and Congressman Bradley Byrne toured the area and thanked staff for keeping the refuge accessible to the public throughout the pandemic.

In Northwest Florida, Bernhardt inspected the Gulf Islands National Seashore, arriving at Fort Pickens by the ferry service purchased with coastal restoration funds.