Interior inspection beginning at Fairhope American Legion Post 199

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A safety fence and a “No Trespassing” sign will soon go up around American Legion Post 199.

“There’s going to be a lot of curiosity there,” said George Wilson, the project manager for the rebuild.

We’ve been following this story since early December, when we debunked rumors about the building on the verge of being torn down due to damage sustained during Hurricane Sally.

Everything has been taken out of the building – and now, it’s time for the “deep inspection,” said Wilson.

“We don’t know what it’s going to take to rebuild this building, or if it can be rebuilt or not. And a lot of that has to do with the safety inspection that we’ll have,” he said.

The goal is – and always has been – to keep the building. Wilson also says veterans will always be the priority, and the post is working to get the building functioning as soon as possible.

While the building undergoes repairs, the tiki bar will still be open starting springtime.

LATEST STORIES: