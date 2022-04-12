ORANGE BEACH Ala. (WKRG) — An interim superintendent has been appointed to the Orange Beach City Board of Education.

Dr. Robbie Smith will now serve as the board’s interim superintendent. Smith will step down from her role as principal at Orange Beach Middle/High School to fill the role, according to the Orange Beach City Board of Education.

The announcement comes after Orange Beach voted March 15 to break away from Baldwin County Public Schools and form its own district. Smith will serve as superintendent until a permanent one has been chosen.

Ford Handley will also serve as the interim Chief School Financial Officer. Handley is the city’s finance director/assistant city administrator.