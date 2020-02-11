Interim Spanish Fort Police Chief discusses retirement decision

Baldwin County

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — After 25 years in law enforcement, Spanish Fort Interim Police Chief is calling it quits.

Kenny Hall has spent the majority of that 25 years with the Spanish Fort Police after starting his career in Atmore. He took over as interim chief after David Edgar retired at the end of 2019.

Hall tells News 5 when he was asked to take over the department he said, “Sure, I’ll try it out.” Three months later he says, “The job just isn’t as fun as it used to be. Things have changed.”

Hall says he doesn’t know when his final day on the job will be. He says he has agreed to stay until his replacement can be found.

