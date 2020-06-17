Interchange at 1-10 and SR 181 in Daphne closing to shift traffic into diverging diamond configuration

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is closing the Interstate 10 and State Route 181 interchange on Sunday, June 28, at 9 p.m. in order to prepare it for shifting traffic into the new diverging diamond configuration.

The scope of work for the interchange closure includes closing the SR-181 north and southbound lanes between Eastern Shore Blvd. and Demetrios Blvd. as well as the I-10 entrance and exit ramps beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday night. Motorists will not be able to exit or enter I-10 at SR-181 nor will they be able to cross the I-10 overpass on SR-181.

The contractor crews will work 24 hours daily to perform striping and lane reconfigurations, barrier rail and guardrail installations, signage installation and modifications, and signalization of the interchange during this time in order to minimize the time of closure. Motorists will be detoured at Exit 35 where they can use US-90 and US-31 to access SR-181 and I-10.

Traffic enforcement officers will be present during this time period to assist in these closure operations. This will also include tow trucks and first responders, whom will be positioned within close proximity to I-10 during the closure to quickly assist with any traffic accidents which could cause additional delays or congestion near the interchange. Business accesses will remain open north and south of the interchange along SR 181.

The interchange will be open with traffic shifted into the new diverging diamond traffic configuration by Wednesday, July 1, at 5 a.m.

In the following weeks after the traffic shift, motorists can expect alternating lane closures throughout the work zone as the contractor places concrete islands, the final asphalt layer and permanent striping, and completes the installation of permanent signals before the project is accepted as complete.

Find updates on the Eastern Shore Diverging Diamond Interchange Facebook Page and well as on Twitter.

LATEST STORIES