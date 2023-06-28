BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — From sniffing out drugs to handling school emergencies, K9s in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit train for just about everything. K9 instructors make sure their furrier deputies are prepared to keep families all along the eastern shore safe.

K9 Unit Instructor Dylan Misso said they train once a week and try to mix up the venue to allow the K9s to work in any kind of environment.

“We were able to introduce the dogs into the school to get a new picture and training venue, so it included, hiding drugs and letting them find it, and then some building clearing type problems, simulating a bad guy locked in a school or hiding in a house,” Misso said.

Each dog in the unit comes from overseas. The K9s are taught commands in different languages based on what country they came from.

“The initial process of pairing them with a handler, is anywhere from I would say from two to four months, the handlers have to be bonded with the dogs and then undergo some pretty rigorous training,” Misso said.

And Misso said the K9s don’t just stay at the sheriff’s office. The K9s are with their handlers pretty much 24/7 because they work and live together.