FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County said they are investigating a death at the Foley Municipal Jail Monday, according to a release.

Christopher Myers, 39, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of the Elberta Police Department Sunday, Feb. 26 and found unresponsive in his jail cell at around 6:55 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27.

The Foley Police Department jail holds the EPD’s inmates. Myers was transported there and he was “determined to be intoxicated when he arrived at the jail and could not be released until he was sober,” according to the release.

Jail Staff was conducting a scheduled security check and were about to serve breakfast when they found Myers unresponsive in his jail cell.

“Aid was rendered and EMS responded for medical treatment, but Mr. Myers was pronounced dead on-scene,” according to the release.

Deputies said jail staff had contact with Myers “numerous times throughout the day Sunday” and checked on him “approximately two hours” before he was found.

The release said there no signs of suicide or any other trauma. There will be an autopsy.