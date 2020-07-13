Injuries reported after boating accident in Orange Beach

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) -- Prayers continue for a Foley priest hospitalized following a diagnosis of COVID-19. Today marked the first Sunday services without Father Paul Zogbhy at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Parish. From special masks on their faces to prayers in their hearts, everyone at this church is pulling for Father Paul Zogbhy. The pandemic hits very close to home.

"He’s like our father, he really is and having him in this situation is so painful it really is," said Parish Manager John Rudisill. "He’s not worse, this morning in his words, I spoke with him this morning I’d say he’s probably a little bit better he is walking around which is good news, his oxygen level saturation has been where the doctors want them, he’s on oxygen but not a ventilator." Father Zoghby has been with this church for 17 years and an integral part of this Church community.