FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – For months, downtown Fairhope has been undergoing major infrastructure upgrades and the construction continues in the new year.

“It’s an 18 month project and we are probably on our 6th or 8th month so we have a ways to go. We’re hoping to wrap it up by the end of the year,” said Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

This week crews are updating utilities and doing away with smaller, dated piping on Church Street between Fairhope Avenue and Magnolia Avenue. Church Street is expected to stay closed through the first of next week. Mayor Sullivan says there are a lot of areas that crews will be focusing on in the coming months, but right now they’re tackling one job at a time.

“I don’t know that we’ve had this large of an infrastructure project in downtown in a long time. Not that I can remember. I think something that people need to understand is these repairs are necessary. It’s something that is going to carry us into the future and with the growth that we’re experiencing it’s something that is going to help us be more efficient. We’ve had water outages and some of those things. This will help with some of that,” said Sullivan.

The work is not expected to impact Mardi Gras festivities or the annual Arts & Crafts Festival. Once crews wrap up their work on Church Street they’ll begin work near the city’s parking garage in April.

“We’ll add a restroom facility there at the parking deck, we’ll add some pavers and some drainage so it’s going to be a great improvement to that area,” Sullivan added.