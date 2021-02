FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — An indoor water park is coming to OWA next year, according to a post on the site’s Facebook page.

According to a news release, the water park will have a 65,000-square-foot indoor retractable roof and a retractable wall that opens from the indoor waterpark to the adjacent outdoor park to fully allow guests to flow from indoors to out in a seamless experience.