Independent survey results released on Mobile River Bridge tolls

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The results of an independent survey on the Mobile River Bridge tolls have been released by Dean Young. Of 1,495 registered voters in Mobile and Baldwin County, 77 percent were in opposition of the toll.

Voters were asked the question “Do you support or oppose the new toll being proposed on the I-10 Mobile River Bridge?” 1,149 voted against the toll, 346 voted in support.

The survey was conducted by WT&S Consulting, an independent research company. Dean Young commissioned the survey.