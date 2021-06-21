Inclusive playground coming to Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The crates are delivered and soon they’ll be unpacked as a new build gets underway on the Eastern Shore.

“The Kiwanis Club came to us and said we need an all-inclusive playground for our kids. For all kids with any disability all the way to able-body kids to just be able to play together,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune.

It’s the first of its kind in Daphne. The soon-to-be playground will give families in Baldwin County a place to come together. Right now, the city’s current playgrounds don’t offer something for everyone.

“All-inclusive is a platform wide enough for two wheelchairs to pass each other, able-body kids to play with kids with disabilities where everybody’s included,” added LeJeune.

The Daphne-Spanish Fort Kiwanis Club and the Exceptional Foundation raised $53,000 for the project. The City of Daphne funded the additional $300,000 needed to make it a reality.

“The equipment is here. We’re looking at a 60-day turnaround time to have this thing open so we’re just excited to have everybody come together and celebrate,” said Mayor LeJeune.

The new playground will be located next to the Daphne Sports Complex. A splash pad will be added to the site in the coming months.