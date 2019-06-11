In wake of Robertsdale crash, News 5 talks to ALEA about laws for new drivers

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — While law enforcement cannot comment directly on last week’s crash in Robertsdale that killed two teens, News 5 spoke with State Troopers to discuss the purpose of Graduated Driver’s License restrictions.

According to Alabama law, when a 16-year-old gets their license, for one year – they can’t drive around with more that one of their same-aged friends in the car. The only other passengers they can have are family members and other licensed drivers over the age of 21.

“New drivers are learning the skills of operating a motor vehicle, and these restrictions were placed to limit the distractions they may experience,” said Capt. John Archer

However, enforcing the law can be difficult, because it has to be a secondary violation, meaning the driver has to be doing something else wrong first.

“You need probable cause for the stop, absolutely. You know, and that’s up to the individual law enforcement officers in their jurisdiction,” said Capt. Archer.