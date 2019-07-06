In “rare” occurrence, firefighters battle two house in 12 hours in Fort Morgan

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department had their work cut out for them over the past day-and-a-half.

Two beach-front properties caught fire within 12 hours. The first was around 6 p.m Thursday on Gulf Beach Lane. The other – around 2:30 Friday morning on Beach Shore Drive. Both are a total loss.

The photo attached to this article is of the blaze on Beach Shore Drive. The video shows the fire on Gulf Beach Lane.

Investigators are still working to determine the causes of both fires. But at this point, arson and fireworks have been ruled out.

Michael Ludvigsen responded to both blazes. He says house fires in general are uncommon in Fort Morgan, not to mention two within 12 hours.

“To me understanding, we have one every two-to-four years,” he said. “So this is very unusual.”

No one was hurt in either fire.