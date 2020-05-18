In-person graduation dates confirmed for Baldwin County schools

Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Superintendent of Baldwin County Public Schools Eddie Tyler has confirmed that in-person graduation will take place on the 1st and 2nd of June for six Baldwin County high schools.

Tyler said that all ceremonies will be held at 7 PM at their traditional stadium locations.

To keep social distancing students are granted four tickets and families, while allowed to sit together are asked to keep a distance from other families.

The schedule for graduation can be read below:

June 1:

  • Baldwin County High School – Mitchell Field
  • Daphne High School – Trojan Field at Jubilee Stadium
  • Foley High School – Ivan Jones Stadium

June 2:

  • Robertsdale High School – J.D. Sellars Stadium
  • Spanish Fort High School – “The Hill” Spanish Fort High Stadium
  • Fairhope High School – W.C. Majors Field

