BALDWIN COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Superintendent of Baldwin County Public Schools Eddie Tyler has confirmed that in-person graduation will take place on the 1st and 2nd of June for six Baldwin County high schools.
Tyler said that all ceremonies will be held at 7 PM at their traditional stadium locations.
To keep social distancing students are granted four tickets and families, while allowed to sit together are asked to keep a distance from other families.
The schedule for graduation can be read below:
June 1:
- Baldwin County High School – Mitchell Field
- Daphne High School – Trojan Field at Jubilee Stadium
- Foley High School – Ivan Jones Stadium
June 2:
- Robertsdale High School – J.D. Sellars Stadium
- Spanish Fort High School – “The Hill” Spanish Fort High Stadium
- Fairhope High School – W.C. Majors Field
LATEST STORIES
- LifeSouth calling for more blood donors during COVID-19 pandemic
- National Safe Boating Week: Tips from experts
- Ivey gives Auburn University, research group $2.27 million
- BIKER DAD: Riders raise thousands for 11-year-old motorcycle crash victim
- In-person graduation dates confirmed for Baldwin County schools