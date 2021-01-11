In-person classes resume in Mobile, Baldwin following week of distance learning

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students in Mobile and Baldwin Counties are back in school in person today. This after a week of distance learning after the end of winter break. The week-long delay in a return to in-person education was done to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the area’s biggest public school districts. School officials hope that extra week will help mitigate the spread of illnesses that may have been acquired during holiday travel and family gatherings.

You may remember last year Baldwin County schools reported a spike in COVID related absences following the end of Thanksgiving break. All students and teachers worked remotely for the last several days and this morning things begin returning to somewhat normal.