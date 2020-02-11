In Fairhope, residents can submit requests, concerns via app

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Fairhope311 app allows residents to ditch chunky paperwork when it comes to reporting issues and staying connected .

The mobile app allows citizens to submit general questions as well as non-emergency services – like pothole repair, property maintenance issues, missed trash collection and animal control issues.

In the app, residents can “pinpoint the issue location, attach photos and receive automatic notifications of status updates as requests are handled,” according to the news release from the city.

More information can be found here.

