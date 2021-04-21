Improvements coming to Gulf State Park

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Tuesday night, the City of Orange Beach and Gulf State Park entered into a historic 20-year agreement to provide guests and residents with a better beach-going experience. The partnership will increase the efficiency of maintenance and service activities for select locations within the park, including four beach access areas, 14 miles of trails and various park access points.

Highlights from the partnership include continued routine maintenance at the Romar Beach, Cotton Bayou, Alabama Point and Shell Beach access areas and associated restrooms. Beach grooming and sand raking will continue at those beaches as well. The agreement also ensures the presence of lifeguards at the beaches during peak seasons and other highdemand times throughout the year.

In addition to routine maintenance of the 14 miles of Gulf State Park trails located in Orange Beach, the partnership makes possible the expansion of the Park’s trail system with the potential for future access to the Gulf Oak Ridge Trail from Orange Beach’s Wildlife Center.

Beginning Friday, April 23, the partnership will also allow Orange Beach residents, as defined by the City of Orange Beach, the ability to park for no charge at paid beach access parking areas operated by Gulf State Park. For more information about the paid-parking locations, including parking rates and how Orange Beach residents can obtain a no-charge pass, click here.

“The entire State Park System is special for Alabamians, and Gulf State Park continues to be the

centerpiece for attracting people to our area and driving the local economy,” said Tony Kennon, Mayor of Orange Beach. “We always say these are Alabama’s beaches and we are the stewards of them. The new partnership will allow the city to enhance and improve daily maintenance, lifeguard coverage and services at the state’s public beach locations in Orange Beach for years to come. This is a big step in keeping the properties clean and safe, which is our goal as a family-friendly destination.”

“We appreciate Mayor Kennon and the City of Orange Beach for helping make Gulf State Park one of the best destinations along the entire Gulf Coast,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “This partnership, along with our great working relationship with the City of Gulf Shores, will help us better serve our park guests.”