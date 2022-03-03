ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a familiar destination for families across Baldwin County each year, receiving the most attention when the fair rolls into town. But, looking ahead Robertsdale city leaders want more out of a newly purchased facility.

“We want to be prepared so that the next 50-100 years people can look back and say they had the foresight to go ahead and step forward and try to get something done that would help their community and make it more prosperous,” said Robertsdale Mayor Charles Murphy.

Roughly $50,000 is allocated this year for maintenance updates and landscaping at the Baldwin County Coliseum. The City of Robertsdale finalized the purchase of the facilities from the county back in December for $2.2 million.

New parking, walking paths and common areas are also on the list in the months ahead. With the rapid growth in Baldwin County, and more than 200 new homes being built across the street, Murphey said now is the time for improvements.

“The overall goal the city has for the structure is basically opening it up more for the public and bring on more substantial events,” said Murphy.

One of the initial projects will include removing the chain-link fence that surrounds the front entrance. Crews are prepping the property now and plan to move it completely in about a year.

“What we’re going to do is plant a shrubbery hedge across the front so that it will safeguard the integrity of the front area,” said Murphy.

He said removing the fence will give the property more curb appeal and help open the space. He’d also like to have permanent concrete paths and foundations for fair rides to keep the property dry and easy to navigate for visitors.

The next big event on the calendar is the Robertsdale Rotary Rodeo happening next weekend at the Baldwin County Coliseum.