Imperial Dade facility to bring 55 new jobs to Loxley when built

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Another business is getting ready to call Loxley home. Imperial Dade plans to break ground on a new 220,000 square foot logistics hub along County Road 49.

Imperial Dade is a distributor of food packaging and janitorial supplies.

Imperial Dade’s new facility is set to bring more than $20 million in total investment to Baldwin County, with plans to create 55 new jobs.

“We are thrilled to be building our new facility here in Baldwin County. This is our home, and we are committed to this community,” said Craig Huey, Loxley branch manager. “We are excited to expand our operation in this important market area and to support Craig Huey and our team in their growth,” said Jason Tillis, president of Imperial Dade.