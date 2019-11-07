Impassable Travel Advisory Lifted following fatal wreck: CR 112 at Perdido River Bridge Now Open

Baldwin County
A Yamaha motorcycle is removed from Highway 112 in Baldwin County after deadly crashes.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG)  – Baldwin County Commission Highway department announced Thursday that County Road 112 at Perdido River Bridge at the State Line is now passable and open for travel following the fatal accident involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcyclist.  

BIKER DAD: Firefighter killed responding to motorcycle crash was biker too, and a soldier home on leave from Iraq

