Impassable Travel Advisory Lifted following fatal wreck: CR 112 at Perdido River Bridge Now Open

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Commission Highway department announced Thursday that County Road 112 at Perdido River Bridge at the State Line is now passable and open for travel following the fatal accident involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcyclist.
LATEST STORIES:
- Burglary suspect found hiding in woman’s bathroom
- Big Game Bound Week 10: Monday night showdown in NFC West
- Fairhope man arrested for possessing obscene images of children
- 80-mile bike ride for Arkansas man’s 80th birthday
- Woman awarded $35,000 for bringing shelter’s kill rate from 100 percent to 0 in one year