Impacts of Sally already being felt along Alabama’s coast

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) Hurricane Sally is pushing the Gulf of Mexico onto the beaches of Gulf Shores all the way to the boardwalk. Waves of 10 to 15 feet are breaking in the surf zone. That’s the most obvious signs of a storm still off-shore.

While Sally is expected to be mainly a water event, rain and storm surge, the wind cannot be underestimated. Already it has ripped up one of the large shade canopy’s at Gulf Place. The wind also knocking down power lines in South Baldwin County leaving hundreds waiting for the lights to come back on. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. Once there is sustained winds of 35 miles per hour it will be too dangerous for crews to continue working.

Further inland, torrential rains have started to overtake local roadways like Windmill Ridge Road in Gulf Shores. It is now closed. The rain also helping to send Little Lagoon over it’s banks.

Along the Fort Morgan peninsula, sally is putting on quite a show but not one that should be taken lightly. Folks in areas like Fort Morgan that are low-lying and proned to flooding are being asked to move away from the coast until the storm passes.

