BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Impact 100 Baldwin County announced the finalists for their 2023 grants on Monday.

In total, $525 thousand in grants will be awarded to five area nonprofits on Nov. 2 at the Daphne Civic Center. The winner of each category will be awarded $105 thousand. Finalists will present their unique projects to Impact 100 members at the meeting.

One grant will be awarded to the winner of each category. The categories include arts, culture and recreation, environment and preservation, education, family, and health and wellness.

“Over 500 hours from 94 dedicated members went into choosing these nonprofit grant finalists,” Impact 100 Baldwin County President Sandy Stepan said. “We are so excited to showcase the organizations’ success stories in our 16th year of changing lives in Baldwin County.”

Here is a list of the finalists and their projects for each category:

Arts, Culture and Recreation: Baldwin Pops, Inc.: “Funding the Beginning of Music… 1,2,3” Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama: “Outdoor Adventure Park at Camp Sid Edmonds”

Environment and Preservation: Mobile Baykeeper, Inc.: “Oyster Garden Project” The Nature Conservancy in Alabama: “Coastal Tech: Technology and Signage to Protect Baldwin County”

Education: Baldwin County Education Coalition, Inc.: “Expansion of Palm Project” SHORT the Squirrel: “Expansion of SHORT the Squirrel to Baldwin County”

Health and Wellness: Prodisee Pantry, Inc.: “Cultivating Healthy Options in a Food Desert” Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation: “Mental Health Supports for Collegiate and Working Adults”



More information can be found at impact100baldwincounty.org.