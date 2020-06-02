“I’m still in a daze”, Elberta couple loses everything after fire destroys home

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – A home was destroyed by fire Monday night in Baldwin County near Elberta. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Bemis Lane.

“We got a call after we ate dinner last night that the house was on fire and of course we didn’t believe it and it was,” said Beth Gates, who planned to move into the home soon with her husband.

The couple owned the home for 20 years, but weren’t actively living in the house at the time of the fire. They had just sold their current home last weekend and planned to move back into this home in the coming days.

”I don’t know nothing. I’m still in a daze,” said Gates.

She said they already moved some items into the home, including clothes. Firefighters from every neighboring community rushed to the fire.

“I appreciate every one of them and want to say thank you so, so very much,” she said.

At a time when most people would ask for help, she’s not asking for any assistance. She knows someone somewhere could use the help more than she needs right now.

“We’re okay and there’s other people that need it more than me right now,” she added.

