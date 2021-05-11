“I’m having to keep my cans full,” Fairhope man closely monitoring gas situation

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Life has been anything but normal for Woody Goforth since Hurricane Zeta damaged the electrical lines and utilities at Fairhope Pier’s marina, a place he’s called home for years.

“I’m having to keep my cans full because I don’t know when there’s going to be no gas,” said Goforth.

For seven months he’s relied on gas to run the generator on his sailboat. This is where Woody lives, and aside from the repairs he’s desperately waiting on at the marina, this week he’s fighting another battle.

“It was pitiful what I saw. I saw a station that would accommodate 8 cars at one time. There were close to 24 cars in the run trying to get fuel which is not normal,” he added.

Luckily, Goforth was able to fill six cans of gas Monday night. Woody says he spends over $100 a week to keep his generator running.

“I was just going to get two, but when I saw what was going on I said I better get all I can while I can,” he continued.

Some of the work has already been completed on the pier, but there’s still a lot of work left to do. Until it’s finished Woody pushes six gallons of water at a time to his boat so he can shower, and while he waits for relief and repairs to wrap up on the pier, he’s hoping his situation doesn’t get any worse.