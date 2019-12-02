“If he did die, he died doing what he loved,” family of missing angler speaks out

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — There is still one person missing from a shrimping boat that capsized Friday: Anthony Conway.

Authorities say three people were on the boat, that went under in the Mobile Bay near Fort Morgan. The captain survived. The body of a second crew member was recovered later that afternoon. Still no sign of Conway.

His family, imaginably, is devastated.

As we spoke with them Monday afternoon, three days after the incident, they remembered texting and calling him with Happy Thanksgiving messages. They say Conway, of Silverhill, was on the boat for most of the week.

“And if I would have known that would have been my last conversation with him,” his daughter Erica Absher said, through tears. ” I would have sparked up a conversation so fast, because that man knew how to talk.”

The family says everyone knows Conway as “Big Fish,” and his son, also named Anthony, as “Little Fish.”

A Go Fund Me has been set up for the family.