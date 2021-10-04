Ida takes home but not hope from evacuee still in Baldwin County after the storm

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) In the front seat of a blue sedan, “This is where I come because I don’t want them to see the weaker side.” In the parking lot of another hotel, “I don’t want them to see the worry. I don’t want them to see the stress,” is a safe place for Precious Parker after the storm.

She and her three children along with their dog and cat are making the best of hotel life after ping-ponging between towns and hotels after evacuating LaPlace, Louisiana before Hurricane Ida hit. “Honestly I thought it was going to be a three-day thing,” she says. “Once that storm blows over we will be able to go back to our home and go back to normal.”

There was nothing “normal” about what Ida had done to her little town and nothing could prepare her for what she would see when she returned. “So my son went first and as soon as he opened the door he just turned around and he looked at me and he said Mom, you got to throw everything away,” she says, tears streaming down her face as she remembers. “It is not even safe to walk in here.”

Her sewing equipment that she used to make gowns and tuxedos was gone. Clothes and furniture, family photos, and heirlooms all wet and muddy. “I was just sitting there with a bottled water trying to scrub it, trying to scrub it clean, trying to save what I can save and it was useless.”

A hotel room in Malbis is their home for now. “It has been hard. It’s scary. It’s scary because as a single mother or parent period who wants to feel like they don’t have anywhere to go with their kids.”







Desperation is starting to set in as she continues to search for a place to rent, a place to start over all while keeping the reality of their situation as far as she can from the people that mean the most to her. “I want them to feel like we are on vacation when really, we’re homeless. I don’t know where the heck we’re going,” she says.

Hurricane Ida hit and was gone in a matter of hours but for Precious Parker the storm continues with no end in sight.