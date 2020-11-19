“I just didn’t do this”, man found guilty of sexually abusing children at Bay Minette apartment

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – A 3-day trial wrapped up in a Bay Minette courtroom Thursday morning. Anthony Lacy Couch, who was arrested in 2017 on several counts of Sodomy 1st, Forcible Rape and Child Sex Abuse, was found guilty of those charges.

The offenses occurred in the summer of 2017 at an apartment complex in Bay Minette. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Couch abused two young girls repeatedly at the apartment over a period of time.

“I’m really proud of the children who came forward and testified,” said Assistant District Attorney Kristi Hagood.

Couch left the courtroom just before 11 a.m. in handcuffs on his way to Baldwin County Jail. The jury found him guilty of the charges after a short deliberation Thursday morning.

Couch told Blake Brown he is innocent of the crimes.

“I do not know,” he answered when asked why he would be found guilty of crimes he didn’t commit.

“I just didn’t do this. I didn’t,” added Couch.

