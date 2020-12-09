“I do not have a problem with it” mask mandate extended as COVID numbers rise

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Since July, Alabama has been under a mask mandate and it will be for a while longer.

Over at Sweetpeas Posh Pets Boutique, the talk is not so much about treats and collars for furry friends but extending the mask mandate.

“I do not have a problem with it, no.” Sherry Ksiazek wears her mask almost everywhere. “I believe we’re suppose to wear it to protect ourselves and other people and if that’s what it takes to get the pandemic over with I’m going to do what they tell us to do.”

Anywhere you go these days masks are required. “I definitely feel it is what we need to do for ourselves and each other,” says owner of Posh Pets Kacie Hoostal.

“I’m concerned and I think the masks are going to help.” But that doesn’t mean you have to like it according to Linda Johnson. “I don’t like wearing a mask. I don’t like it at all. It’s hard to breathe. Every now and then I have to pull it down and take a breath.”

“It’s part of your job, it’s part of your uniform, it’s part of our accessories,” adds Hoostal and at least for now, it’s a part of our life.

