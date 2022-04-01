DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — When the wind and rain blew through Daphne Wednesday night Peggy Hagan was home asleep in front of her TV. “There was a very loud clap of thunder and actually it was loud enough to make me jump and scream and the dogs scattered and then the lights went out,” said Hagan.

That’s when it happened. “It was like boom, boom, boom and there was something on top of me and it felt wet and heavy,” said Hagan.

The oak tree that once stood behind her house was now on top of it. She was in her recliner covered in sheetrock and insulation, “and as I pushed it off all the insulation was falling, a flash of lightning and that’s when I realized it was a tree.”







Peggy Hagan says she is lucky to be alive after a tree crashes through her roof during Wednesday night storms.

The oak tree that punched through her roof and tore off part of her house was estimated to be about 40 years old and stood 65 to 70 feet tall.

She knows just how lucky she is. “I am thankful to be alive and I didn’t get a scratch,” said Hagan. The same can’t be said for the house but for Hagan, this is home, full of family memories that no storm can ever take away.