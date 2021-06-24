I-65 NB lanes closed due to tractor-trailer fire near MM 36 in Baldwin County

WRIGHTWOOD, CA – JULY 23: Traffic is detoured away from a business which closed as California Highway 138 got shut down to protect workers from road rage during a road-widening project on July 23, 2007 near Wrightwood, California, 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles. Before the closure, road workers received insults, death threats, BB gun […]

UPDATE (11:20 am) — I-65 NB lanes have reopened.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the I-65 northbound lanes at the 36 mile marker are closed due to a tractor-trailer fire.

Troopers were called to the area at approximately 7:05 a.m. Per the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), northbound lanes of I-65 in that area are closed, and traffic is being rerouted off the interstate to Exit 34, but southbound lanes are open to traffic.

ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.