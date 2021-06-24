I-65 NB lanes closed due to tractor-trailer fire near MM 36 in Baldwin County

UPDATE (11:20 am) — I-65 NB lanes have reopened.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the I-65 northbound lanes at the 36 mile marker are closed due to a tractor-trailer fire.
Troopers were called to the area at approximately 7:05 a.m. Per the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), northbound lanes of I-65 in that area are closed, and traffic is being rerouted off the interstate to Exit 34, but southbound lanes are open to traffic.
ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.