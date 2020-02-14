I-65 crash shuts down NB traffic in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG) — A crash in Baldwin County left a vehicle overturned on I-65 SB before Exit 37/ Raburn Rd, shutting down NB traffic to gain access to the vehicle.
It’s reported the accident did cause some injuries.
News 5 is on the scene to gather more information.
