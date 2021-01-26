I-10 widening project on Wednesday agenda for Eastern Shore MPO

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – We’re all familiar with the stretch of Interstate 10 in Baldwin County. At one point or another you’ve probably been stuck in traffic, which is always a big problem in the summer months.

“The interstates get backed up. We’re just running out of capacity so there is a need I believe to widen I-10 between the Bayway and Highway 181. In fact, I believe it should be widened from the Bayway all the way to Highway 59,” said Jack Burrell, chairman of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization.

But, widening this stretch of interstate requires a process which is still in the early phases. On Wednesday the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet to discuss the idea and hopefully have the project added to their Transportation Improvement Program, simply known as TIP.

“That’s a formality. It needs to be on our TIP. While I haven’t spoken to all of our Eastern Shore MPO members, I do look for us to approve that,” said Burrell.

The project would cost a little under $18 million, but the funding is already in place Burrell tells us.

“Once we get this on the TIP they will move forward with the engineering services then the construction phase, but this is not set to start until 2023,” he added.

The Alabama Department of Transportation dreams of a bigger project in the future.

“ALDOT has the vision that eventually I-10 would be widened from MS to FL as traffic continues to increase along I-10 in the years ahead. As of now however, there is no project currently programmed for which design activity has begun,” they told us Monday.

The Eastern Shore MPO will meet Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.