I-10 Westbound ramps re-open in Loxley

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) Interstate 10 westbound on and off-ramps in Loxley are open again after being closed for more than eight hours because of an overturned 18 wheeler and chemical spill.

A spokesperson with the Alabama Department of Transportation says a temporary closure of the site should be expected Wednesday morning as crews return.

It was an all-day affair for first responders after an 18 wheeler overturned just before 8 o’clock Tuesday morning.

Loaded with cylinders of chlorine and caustic soda, the overturned truck spilled its load and an estimated 800 gallons of the chemical used in water treatment.

Initially, it was thought chlorine was spilling from the truck that turned out not to be the case.

The driver of the truck walked away from the accident that shut down the westbound off and on-ramps to Interstate 10.

Crews from Mississippi were brought in to off-load the chemicals and clean up the spill.

Multiple agencies from law enforcement to emergency management officials responded to the spill. State troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.