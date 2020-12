FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) -- Joining us this morning Father Paul Zoghby with St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Parish. For many churches, we’ve entered the Christmas, Advent Season. What is Advent and how does it help Christians mark Christmas?

Guest: Advent is a slice of life that’s why it’s really essential for us to prepare for four weeks before Christmas. It’s not just for the celebration of Christmas--which is awesome. We love Christmas but it’s also an opportunity as Christians to reflect on the fact that our Savior didn’t just come but he’s coming now to recognize our presence in our lives and to recognize he will come in the Second Coming and when he comes at our death.