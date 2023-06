BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A major accident has shut down traffic on I-10 westbound between the Loxley and Malbis exits.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 9:14 a.m. Friday. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are on the scene investigating and are continuing to monitor the situation.

WKRG News 5 will update this when more information is available.