I-10 truck crash in Baldwin County shuts down traffic for hours

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) Just before 8 o’clock Monday morning, a tractor-trailer rig loaded with utility trailers and traveling east near the 57-mile marker of Interstate 10 left the road, clipped the dividing cable and a guardrail before traveling a short distance through the median and crashing into one of the supports of the County Road 87 overpass.

The driver was airlifted to a local hospital. His name or condition have not been released by investigators. It appears no other vehicles were involved.

For the next four hours, crews would work to untangle the wreckage, load what was left of the truck and trailer on rollbacks and other wreckers, and clear the interstate.

Initially, traffic backed up on the eastbound lanes for miles. Later, as the wreckage was cleared, it would be westbound traffic that would come to a standstill.

Just after noon, the roadway was cleared but questions remain about what could have caused such a terrible crash. Alabama state troopers are in search of those answers.