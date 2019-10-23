I-10 Traffic Stop leads to drug bust in Baldwin County

Mobile Ala. (WKRG)– Special Operations Units with Baldwin Sheriff’s Office arrested suspect Noor H. Yousef, 24, of Pensacola, FL for Trafficking in illegal drugs. He was transported to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Center. No Bond was set at this time.

Authorities stopped a white cargo van traveling eastbound for a traffic violation on I-10 around mile marker 47. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found approximately 405 pounds of suspected Kratom in different forms.

Kratom is a Schedule I controlled substance within Alabama state lines. Currently, it is illegal to sell, possess, or distribute in Alabama.

The drugs originated in Louisiana and were headed to the Pensacola area.