I-10 reopens after major crash reported in Daphne near Bass Pro

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A major accident was reported on I-10 westbound in Daphne near Bass Pro.

Daphne PD says at least two people were flown to the hospital. At this time, there are no word on their injuries.

Traffic was at a standstill for over an hour. But I-10 has now reopened following the accident.

