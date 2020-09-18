Hurricane Sally dumps fleet of fishing vessels in Orange Beach neighborhood

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The calm waters of Cotton Bayou in Orange Beach have returned after the fury of Hurricane Sally. Everywhere you look there is destruction most of it, hard to believe. Especially at Margaret Long’s house.

“I don’t think anybody thought it was going to do this,” she says while looking at almost a dozen fishing vessels now littering her property. “If we had stayed here I would have had a heart attack.”

It was her neighbor, who is also her son, that warned her. “Brooks said Mom, you and Buddy have got to get out of here.” That was before the fleet of boats found her house. “I’ve been through every storm, every named storm starting in 1950 with Baker. Nothing like this. This was worse than Ivan”

The boats in Long’s yard were secured to pilings at marina’s. They are still tied to the same pilings. Another example of the power of the water.

Her house lost a deck and a greenhouse but it is liveable and she thinks she knows why. “I guess because the good Lord wanted it to be. I feel like that now. He blessed us.”

Even after all the storms and all that follows, Long says it’s worth it. “I’m not leaving Orange Beach. Never, never.

