Hurricane relief coming from familiar place

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) A drive-through of charity for storm victims of Hurricane Laura. Thousands are homeless and without the basic necessities.

“God bless those poor people,” says Cheryl Ennis as she drops off water and tarps. “God help them.”

A lot of folks in Baldwin County pitching in to help as well bringing water, gas cans and tarps.

“We’ve seen what it’s like to be on the receiving end of one of these,” says Walter Cowley as he stops by the Foley fire station. “Everyone has to help each other out and it’s our time to help.”

Janie Lebouef is from Louisiana but now makes her home in Baldwin County. “It hits home. We lost our home in ’86. My grandparents lost their home. I feel for these people. I know what they are gong through. I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy.”

Those gas cans are in great demand. Some storm victims are having to drive up to 40 miles for fuel for generators and tools.

“People still realize how vulnerable we are and we could be next,” says Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby. “We are going to pay this forward. We may very well need their help in the future.”

All of the donations are heading to Orange County, Texas and will be distributed from there to Lake Charles, Louisiana and all points in between.

Donations are being taken at the fire station in downtown Foley and at the First United Methodist Church in Gulf Shores through Wednesday. Foley firefighters plan to hit the road Rhursday to deliver all the goods.

