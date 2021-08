SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Chick-fil-A in Spanish Fort posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that their menu would be limited, blaming Hurricane Ida for the issue.

“Our bread vendor based out of New Orleans was impacted by Hurricane Ida and still has no power. We are on our last amount of buns and will not be serving any regular Chick-fil-A or spicy sandwiches for the remainder of the day,” the post read.

The Eastern Shore Centre location expects bread to be delivered tomorrow.