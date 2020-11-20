Hurricane debris piles in Baldwin County creating fire hazards

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s been more than two months since Hurricane Sally slammed into the Baldwin County coast, but debris still lines many roads as the massive cleanup efforts continue.

“We really encourage people to be really, really careful if they’re doing any open burning,” said Spanish Fort Fire Chief Roger Few.

Low humidity, a breeze and dry conditions are all of the right ingredients for a small fire to grow quickly. Many people across the county are starting to burn their piles of trees and limbs, but they may not be a good idea.

Though the cause of a woods fire in Spanish Fort on Wednesday is still undetermined, it served as a reminder that fires can get out of hand fast.

“There were two small spot fires and the first crew who got there got there pretty quick, but by the time they got there and got setup it had already grown exponentially,” said Chief Few. In a matter of minutes over 3 acres were burned.

Foley, Summerdale and Stapleton have experienced similar problems in recent weeks. Even though rural parts of the county aren’t part of an active burn ban, it’s a reminder to take the threat seriously.

“Limit the time that you burn. You should only burn in daylight hours between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Let whatever you have on the fire die down after 3 o’clock,” he added.

