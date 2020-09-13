Hurricane and flash flood watches issued for City of Gulf Shores and Coastal Baldwin County

Unedited press release from the City of Gulf Shores Alabama

Gulf Shores, Ala. – As of the 4 p.m. CST advisory issued by the National Weather Service, a Hurricane Watch is now in effect for the Coastal Baldwin County area, which includes the Gulf Shores and the Fort Morgan peninsula due to the expected impacts from Tropical Storm Sally. In addition a Flash Flood Watch has been issued, the Coastal Baldwin County area, including Gulf Shores and the Fort Morgan. Significant rain fall totals in the amounts of 10 to 15 inches are expected through the duration of the storm and anticipated to begin as early as Monday morning.

City of Gulf Shores officials are actively monitoring the developments of Tropical Storm Sally. Additional strengthening of the storm is expected, with potential intensification to hurricane strength by Monday afternoon. Continue to pay close attention to the intensity forecast as short fused changes are possible. The system will slow significantly as it approaches the coast and this will likely be a prolonged event especially in regard to heavy rainfall, potential storm surge, wind and dangerous surf.

Tropical Storm Sally has the potential to be a significant rainfall and flooding event for our area. These conditions will present a high risk of dangerous rip currents and significant coastal flooding for low-lying areas. Residents living along the Fort Morgan Peninsula, Plash Island, other low-lying areas, and those residing in mobile homes, campgrounds and RV parks, should begin taking all necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property.

A limited amount of sand will be provided for residents at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex, located at 19025 Oak Road West, starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, September 13. Sandbags and shovels will not be provided but can be purchased at local hardware and home improvement stores.

Residents are asked to make sure they have a current Hurricane/Re-entry Pass in all of their vehicles. Per City of Gulf Shores Resolution 5642-16, once a Hurricane Warning has been issued for the Gulf Shores area re-entry/beach parking passes are no longer distributed to any residents, businesses or other entities. Passes will be able to be purchased or picked up at both City Hall and the Gulf Shores City Store on Sunday, September 13, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft asks that all residents begin taking the following precautions and to continue to monitor this situation very closely:

· Pick Up Yard Debris – All yard debris should be picked up in advance of a storm, including cleaning draining ditches. Do not place any debris by roadways.

· Secure Outdoor Furniture – All patio and outdoor furniture should be secured in advance of a storm.

· Know Your Elevation – You must know your elevation in order to understand if your location will be impacted by storm surge. Find your elevation online at viewer.nationalmap.gov/viewer

· Gather Information – Keep a list of local emergency contact information. Find contact information at www.gulfshoresal.gov/resourcedirectory.

· Plan and Take Action – Be sure to have a safety plan in place for you and your family. This includes planning for essential medications, contact information, food, water and pets.

For the latest updates and advisories, continue to follow local media and the National Weather Service Mobile at www.weather.gov/mobile for continued weather updates. The City of Gulf Shores will continue to share updates through our City’s website and on our social media channels. To receive updates via email or text message, please visit www.gulfshoresal.gov and click on “Notify Me.”

LATEST STORIES: