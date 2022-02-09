STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — After an almost 24 hour ordeal on the river, a stranded hunter, who has not been identified, returned to Rice Creek Landing, trailered his boat and headed home.

He called 911 just before 10 o’clock asking for help. That sent the marine division of ALEA out on the Tensaw river looking for him.

He told officers he had launched his boat, towing a canoe, so he could do a little deer and pig hunting. At some point he got stranded, the water started rising and swept his canoe away and he couldn’t get back to his other boat.

He ended up spending the night on the river with no food or water. All he had was a cell phone and a flashlight.

When officers got to him, they took him back to his boat and he took off in search of the canoe.

Officers tell us this happens a lot in this area and are thankful this time the hunter had a cell phone and could call for help.