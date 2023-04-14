SEMINOLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s office were back along U.S. Highway 90 in the Seminole community Friday using ATVs to look for any clue that would give them a lead in finding out who was left near a hunting camp near Sawmill Road.

A hunter found the body last weekend after a turkey hunt.

“He happened to notice some wildlife in the area and unfortunately noticed a bad odor,” says Captain Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division. “He went over to investigate and discovered a dead body.”

It was near a fence line and hidden from the road.

“A person who had been left in the elements for at least a week maybe two weeks and we had a lot of rain,” said Reid. “We had a decomposed body. Some of the remains had been removed by wildlife in the area so we had quite the scene there.”

Investigators have very little to go on. The medical examiner was unable to determine what killed him but did believe he was either Caucasian or Hispanic.

The Sheriff’s Office released photos of clothes similar to what was found on the body; a blue or purple shirt with a paisley print, black And1 slides and jogging pants. There were no tattoos and the only jewelry found was an earring.

“I believe foul play is present there and someone else is involved,” added Reid. “And I want to talk to that person.”

Anyone who believes they have information that could help investigators is asked to come forward and call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202.