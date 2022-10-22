DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faced with rising costs, it will be harder to fill the table this Thanksgiving. That’s the main mission of the annual Turkey Trot in Daphne, to feed people in need during the holiday season.

The race starts promptly at 8 a.m. Saturday morning and people barrel down Main Street in Daphne. The annual event raises money for the Prodisee Pantry. The Baldwin County food bank has seen its costs rise by 15 percent since last year as more people are reaching out to them for help.

“The economy is playing a huge factor this season, families are really struggling, groceries are up, just a dollar in the price of milk can be difficult, it can be hard to make those adjustments in your budget,” said Deann Servos with the Prodisee Pantry.

Each runner is in a way a turkey representing the food they’ll be able to buy for a Baldwin County family’s thanksgiving meal. It is for a good cause and a good time.

“They meet a need and a lot of people are struggling with the economy right now and they meet that need,” said runner Cyndi May.