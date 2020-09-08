Hundreds participate in ‘Back The Blue’ parade on Labor Day

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Hundreds of people joined the ‘Back The Blue’ boat parade on Labor Day in Orange Beach. More than 300 boats participated to show their appreciation for law enforcement officers.
The ‘Back The Blue’ parade was the first of its kind locally, but the group’s organizer tells WKRG News 5 he hopes to make this an annual event.
LATEST STORIES:
- WATCH: BPD involved in standoff outside Wylam convenience store
- Colin Kaepernick could be named your NFL team’s QB at any moment, thanks to EA Sports
- Border Patrol K-9 leads agents to pot plants growing illegally in Maine
- Pensacon to hold free outdoor Halloween festival
- Child’s comment about fishy smell leads to argument, shots fired at Texas apartment, police say