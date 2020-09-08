Hundreds participate in ‘Back The Blue’ parade on Labor Day

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Hundreds of people joined the ‘Back The Blue’ boat parade on Labor Day in Orange Beach. More than 300 boats participated to show their appreciation for law enforcement officers.

The ‘Back The Blue’ parade was the first of its kind locally, but the group’s organizer tells WKRG News 5 he hopes to make this an annual event.

