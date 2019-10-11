Hundreds pack community center for anti-bullying event

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Anyone driving down Main Street Thursday night knew something was going on at the United Methodist Church.

The parking lot was packed to the brim. So dozens of cars were parked on the lot right next to the road.

These people came to the Eastern Shore from all across Baldwin County for the school district’s “Shatter the Silence” event. It was an event aimed at opening up the conversation about bullying.

The superintendent spoke. The sheriff spoke. The district attorney spoke. And then came the woman who got the only standing ovation of the night: Monique Davis.

She was the manifestation of the bullying extreme. Her son Jamari took his own life when he was just ten years old.

“That night I was supposed to make something else for dinner, but Jamari asked me to cook his favorite meal,” she said. “I will never forget that night, October the 11 at 9 p.m. when i found my child. My child was no longer here.”

She made a plea to parents to not only make sure to look out for their children, but to make sure their own actions are setting a good example as well.

Officials also spoke about the importance of school resource officers and encouraged students to look at them as a keeper of their emotional safety, as well as their physical safety.