Hundreds of votes up for grabs in razor-thin Daphne mayoral race

DAPHNE, Ala (WKRG) — Daphne will have a new mayor soon. A question remains. Who is it going to be? The municipal election ended in a photo-finish between the top two vote-getters.

In an election with 3,499 votes cast only 48 votes separated Robin LeJune and Steve Carey. The third-place finisher Selena Vaughn got more than 400 votes so there are a lot of swing voters in play for the runoff. That runoff is October 6th. LeJune and Carey are both vying to replace former Mayor Dane Haygood who opted not to run for reelection this year. LeJune finished first with more than 44% of the vote. Carey was 2nd with nearly 43%.